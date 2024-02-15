Thursday, February 15, 2024
Fire at chemical company near Tehran contained: no casualties reported

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Firefighters

A chemical solvent production company located on the Chitgar-Shahriyar road, near the mines of Qods county in western Tehran caught fire on Thursday evening.

The governor of Qods has confirmed that the incident was not related to security concerns but resulted from a disruption in the production line process.

“The sound of the explosion was not related to security issues at all,” stated the governor, emphasizing that the focus was immediately placed on extinguishing the fire and ensuring public safety.

Providing reassurance to the public, the governor of Qods announced, “The rest of the fire was managed by the emergency fire extinguishing systems, and we did not have any casualties.”

He highlighted that the damage is primarily in the financial sector.

The cause of the incident is not clear yet.

