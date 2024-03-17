Death toll from oil facility blast in southern Iran climbs to 2

“Around 11 am local time this morning, fire broke out at a furnace during a project to develop phase 3 of the Aftab-Bandarabbas oil refinery company, which is a private company,” said the country’s Crisis Management Organization following the blast.

“The blaze was extinguished as firefighters arrived at the scene promptly,” the organization added.

Three of those injured in the incident were taken to hospital and one person died on the spot, said the organization.

The facility did not sustain major damage as emergency workers and firefighters arrived at the scene on time.

Meanwhile, one of the wounded succumbed to his wounds in hospital, bringing the total death toll to two.

The incident is said to have been caused due to failure to observe safety standards.

Further investigation is underway.