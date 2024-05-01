Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Iran says has not barred IAEA inspectors

By IFP Editorial Staff
IAEA Team

The head of Iran’s atomic agency says the country is cooperating with the inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), adding over 130 inspectors with the UN nuclear agency are allowed to check Iran’s nuclear sites based on the safeguards.

The chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami told reporters on Wednesday after a weekly cabinet meeting that Rafael Grossi, the director general of the IAEA, has been invited as the special guest in the First International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology in Iran to be held next week.

Eslami said Iran is continuing its interaction to resolve the outstanding issues over its nuclear activities with the IAEA.

He said the international atomic agency regularly carries out its inspection of Iran’s nuclear sites based on the safeguards to verify they are in accordance with international commitments.

The AEOI chief asserted that both sides have concluded their talks on two of the four “undeclared locations” in Iran as claimed by the IAEA, while discussions on the other two sites are ongoing.

“Our talks will take place on the sidelines of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit to Iran. I believe that the unknown issues will disappear,” he said.

Eslami said the joint statement by Iran and IAEA issued last year is still valid and serves as the basis for cooperation between the two sides.

