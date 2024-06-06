Iran slams E3 allegations in letter to UN Security Council

The letter, singed by Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, outlined Tehran’s position on its peaceful nuclear activities and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), emphasizing the Islamic Republic’s commitment to international agreements and its rights under these frameworks.

The letter firmly denied the E3’s claims of Iran’s non-compliance with the JCPOA.

According to the letter, Iran’s remedial measures regarding its nuclear commitments were taken in response to the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA on 8 May 2018, and the subsequent failure of the E3 to honor their commitments.

Iran’s actions, which began a full year after the US withdrawal, aimed to restore the balance of reciprocal commitments and benefits under the agreement.

The Iranian UN Mission further said the E3 failed to fulfill their obligations under the JCPOA.

The letter highlighted that the E3 has not implemented the required sanctions-lifting measures as specified on Transition Day (October 18, 2023), marking a significant non-compliance that violates both the JCPOA and UNSC Resolution 2231 (2015), that endorsed the nuclear deal.

The letter reaffirmed Iran’s consistent compliance with its obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguard Agreements (CSA) and its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran’s suspension of the modified Code 3.1 of the Subsidiary Arrangements was cited as a legitimate response to the re-imposition of sanctions by the US and the EU, in line with paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

The Iranian Mission to the UN stressed that Tehran’s decision to enrich uranium in the nuclear site of Fordow was a remedial measure in response to the non-compliance of the US and E3/EU with their legally binding obligations.

All such activities, the letter stressed, remain under the IAEA supervision, demonstrating Iran’s commitment to peaceful nuclear development.

The letter underscored Iran’s unwavering adherence to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its inalienable right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Iran categorically rejected allegations that its nuclear program poses a threat to international peace and security, reiterating its rejection of nuclear weapons based on ideological and strategic considerations.

The Iranian UN Mission reaffirmed its dedication to diplomacy and its willingness to resume talks aimed at the full implementation of the JCPOA by all participants.

The letter emphasized that the JCPOA remains the best option for resolving the nuclear issue, representing a significant diplomatic achievement that benefits all parties involved.

In conclusion, Iran’s letter to the UN Security Council called for a balanced and fair approach to the JCPOA and urged the E3 to honor their commitments, thereby contributing to the agreement’s revival and the maintenance of international peace and security.