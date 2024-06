The diplomatic mission also criticized the Western governments that drafted the resolution, saying their decision was both hasty and unwise.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed the resolution, drafted by Britain, France and Germany on Wednesday calling on Iran to step up “cooperation” with the IAEA and reverse its recent decision to bar the agency’s inspectors.

Twenty countries voted in favor and two against – Russia and China – with 12 abstentions.