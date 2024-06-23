Sunday, June 23, 2024
type here...
Featured NewsNuclear

Iran’s nuclear chief says plans underway to construct Bushehr plant’s second, third units

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says domestic experts are pushing a project to complete the Bushehr power plant’s second and third units within five and seven years respectively.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Mohammad Eslami hailed the late President Ebrahim Raisi for paving the way for infrastructural achievements in the current administration.

He also said the atomic agency is expanding irradiation projects across the country to remove traces of toxins from agricultural product, like potatoes and beans, to increase their lifespan.

In the medical field, the nuclear chief said the AEOI is ready to establish 50 clinics for wound treatment in the country, adding cold plasma is very effective for patients with special diseases, such as diabetes.

He also noted that Iran is currently producing 65 radiopharmaceutical products and 20 more are in the research phase.

Meanwhile, Eslami reacted to recent comments by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s chief Rafael Grossi who said, returning to diplomacy is key to solve Iranian nuclear issue.

The Iranian official said, “The relationship between Iran and the agency has a legal basis, and the basis is the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and comprehensive safeguards. The agency moves in this framework and must have demands within this framework and nothing else.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks