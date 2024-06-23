Iran’s nuclear chief says plans underway to construct Bushehr plant’s second, third units

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Mohammad Eslami hailed the late President Ebrahim Raisi for paving the way for infrastructural achievements in the current administration.

He also said the atomic agency is expanding irradiation projects across the country to remove traces of toxins from agricultural product, like potatoes and beans, to increase their lifespan.

In the medical field, the nuclear chief said the AEOI is ready to establish 50 clinics for wound treatment in the country, adding cold plasma is very effective for patients with special diseases, such as diabetes.

He also noted that Iran is currently producing 65 radiopharmaceutical products and 20 more are in the research phase.

Meanwhile, Eslami reacted to recent comments by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s chief Rafael Grossi who said, returning to diplomacy is key to solve Iranian nuclear issue.

The Iranian official said, “The relationship between Iran and the agency has a legal basis, and the basis is the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and comprehensive safeguards. The agency moves in this framework and must have demands within this framework and nothing else.”