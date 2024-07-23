Iran says has broken monopoly in nuclear products, services

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks in an interview with the khamenei.ir website, which was published on Monday.

“The capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in nuclear technology have broken the monopoly in this sector, so that our services and products are present in the world’s markets, with some of them being exported to several countries,” he said.

Eslmai also noted that Iran has the capacity to export radiopharmaceuticals to different countries, adding that the country is also exporting heavy water and its derivatives.

Iranian researchers have succeeded in producing stable isotopes that are strategic, expensive, and of high quality, he continued.

He further added that Iran received requests for cooperation after holding the 1st International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology with the participation of 22 countries back in May.

Over the past years, Iran has recorded many achievements in its peaceful nuclear energy program in defiance of US sanctions as well as hurdles created by the West.