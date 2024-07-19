Iran acting FM: US unilateralist approach in talks proven a failure 

Ali Bagheri, who was in New York to attend UN Security Council meetings on Palestine, told reporters on Thursday, “The United States’ approach, whether on Iran nuclear talks, on Palestine or the Zionists’ invasion of Gaza showed that they not only cannot be a part of the solution, but they themselves are the main obstacle.”

The Iranian diplomat also painted a dire picture of the situation in the region, saying, “Unfortunately, in the current situation in the region, the Zionists’ crimes and genocide continue, and at some points in time, the crimes manifest themselves more strongly.”

He also noted that the Israeli regime’s threats against Lebanon can have serious spillover effects on the region.

Bagheri explained that Iran reiterated its stance on the months-long Israeli aggression on Gaza during the UNSC meeting, stressing on the necessity to pile up pressure on the Israeli regime to immediately and unconditionally end the genocide and crimes in Gaza.

The acting foreign minister censured the US for escalating tensions in Gaza and concluded it cannot play the role of a neutral mediator as “The Americans are the main factor in strengthening and even encouraging the Zionists to commit more crimes in Gaza by sending deadly weapons and advanced military equipment.”