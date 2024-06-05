Iran, Russia, China: Provisions of JCPOA nuclear deal still valid

The trio declared their support for the 2015 landmark nuclear deal, despite Washington’s unilateral withdrawal in 2018 and the Western parties’ failure to fulfill their obligations as per the agreement.

The joint statement was issued as part of the agenda of the sixth meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Board of Governors.

It reads, “Our countries have consistently provided strong support to the JCPOA… Our support for the nuclear deal has not changed since 2018, when the United States illegally and unilaterally withdrew from this agreement, while the imposition of unilateral illegal sanctions and the implementation of a policy of maximum pressure on Iran became a turning point for this agreement.”

While several rounds of negotiations have failed to revive the dying deal, the statement called on the Western side to take bold steps to resuscitate the agreement.

The developments come as Britain, France and Germany submitted an anti-Iran draft resolution ahead of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Board of Governors meeting.

There are reports that Washington had earlier abstained from joining the European troika, known as the E3, over fears that the resolution could further escalate the regional tensions whose ripple effects could rock US presidential election in November.

Iran has threatened it will retaliate any anti-Tehran resolution by the IAEA board of governors.