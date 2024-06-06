Iran says resolved to continue nuclear work despite IAEA resolution

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement, saying Iran views the proposal and approval of this resolution as a politically-motivated and unconstructive move and the continuation of previously failed policies of some Western governments as well as a bid to politically abuse international mechanisms against independent nations.

It said the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to continuing its technical cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency in line with its legal and international obligations based on the Non-proliferation Treaty and the safeguards agreement.

The statement pointed out the issuance of the resolution will have no effect on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s resolve to press ahead with its peaceful nuclear program and to implement its nuclear development plans in line with its rights under related international treaties.

The resolution drafted by Britain, France and Germany raps Iran for what it calls insufficient cooperation with the IAEA.