Thursday, June 6, 2024
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsNuclear

Iran says resolved to continue nuclear work despite IAEA resolution

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Nuclear Program

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned a move by a few countries to get a resolution approved at the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s board of governors, saying it will have no effect on Tehran's resolve to push ahead with its nuclear activities.

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement, saying Iran views the proposal and approval of this resolution as a politically-motivated and unconstructive move and the continuation of previously failed policies of some Western governments as well as a bid to politically abuse international mechanisms against independent nations.

It said the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to continuing its technical cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency in line with its legal and international obligations based on the Non-proliferation Treaty and the safeguards agreement.

The statement pointed out the issuance of the resolution will have no effect on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s resolve to press ahead with its peaceful nuclear program and to implement its nuclear development plans in line with its rights under related international treaties.

The resolution drafted by Britain, France and Germany raps Iran for what it calls insufficient cooperation with the IAEA.

