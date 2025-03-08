IAEA chief: Sanctions not working against Iran’s nuclear program

“Sanctions aren’t working,” Grossi told Bloomberg in an interview published on Friday.

“Quite obviously, the country has learned to circumvent them. The program has grown enormously, especially since 2018.”

Last month, the Islamic Republic’s nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, likewise dismissed the efficacy of the illegal and unilateral bans.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reiterated that the country’s enemies were not capable of preventing it from achieving its goals by imposing sanctions and exerting economic pressure on the country or assassinating its scientists, referring to the Israeli regime’s targeted killing of at least seven Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decades.

“In order to achieve our goals, we don’t care about the enemies’ sanctions and pressure,” Eslami said, adding “We will continue the path that we have drawn for ourselves to reach our goals.”

Despite external pressures, Iran continues to advance its nuclear capabilities for civilian applications, including medicine and agriculture, he noted, repeating Iranian officials’ invariable assertion that the country’s nuclear program is solely geared towards civilian purposes.

The IAEA’s Board of Governors, though, has ratified several resolutions amid pressure by the US and its European allies, accusing the Islamic Republic of deviating from the program or withholding sufficient cooperation with the nuclear body.

This is while the resolutions and the accusations underlying it run counter to the standing status of the country and the body’s cooperation, which has even increased in frequency and quality over the past years.

Tehran has, meanwhile, been urging the IAEA to remain committed to its professional standards and avoid politicization of its decision-making processes.