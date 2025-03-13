Envoy slams UNSC meeting as an ‘interference’ in Iran’s cooperation with IAEA

“We consider this meeting as an unwarranted interference in the ongoing, constructive engagement between Iran and the IAEA,” Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sa’eed Iravani, said in a statement at a Security Council private meeting on Wednesday.

The following is the full text of the statement:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Thank you, Madam President,

We thank Mr. Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General, for his briefing.

At the outset, we strongly object to this provocative and unwarranted meeting. This is not a legitimate discussion on non-proliferation—it is a blatant political maneuver and a misuse of the Security Council to advance narrow agendas. Such actions set a dangerous precedent that undermines the Council’s credibility.

The issues raised for this meeting are purely technical and fall exclusively within the mandate of the IAEA. These matters were just discussed last week at the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna. There is no legitimate basis for Security Council involvement.

We consider this meeting as an unwarranted interference in the ongoing, constructive engagement between Iran and the IAEA. It serves only one purpose: to continue the failed and unlawful policy of maximum pressure against Iran.

We appreciate those Council members who adhere to a principled and impartial approach, grounded in facts, rejecting any attempt to exploit this body for political purposes, opposes interference in the work of the IAEA, and upholds diplomacy as the only viable path forward.

Madam President,

We categorically reject the baseless claims made by the United States, the United Kingdom and France. These countries have conveniently ignored the reality that they themselves are responsible for the current situation. It was the United States that unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018, in direct violation of Security Council Resolution 2231. It was the United States that reimposed illegal sanctions, defying international law and punishing the Iranian people. And it was the United Kingdom, France and Germany, European parties to the JCPOA that, instead of upholding their obligations, chose to appease Washington by failing to implement their commitments.

These are the facts. And they cannot be ignored.

Madam President,

Let’s refresh our memories again; In May 2018, the United States not only abandoned a legally binding agreement endorsed by this Council, but also violated Article 25 of the UN Charter by refusing to implement Resolution 2231. It then embarked on a reckless campaign of coercion, pressuring other nations to violate the resolution as well. Even worse, certain European states, rather than resisting this unlawful pressure, have aided, and abetted it, first by indirectly enforcing U.S. sanctions and later by unilaterally extending restrictions that were legally set to expire in October 2023. The United Kingdom went even further, incorporating illegal EU sanctions into its own domestic law.

These actions are flagrant violations of international obligations and the principles of good faith diplomacy.

Iran, in contrast, exercised strategic patience for over a year after the U.S. withdrawal. We fully complied with our commitments under the JCPOA, including the Additional Protocol and Modified Code 3.1, while exploring all diplomatic avenues to resolve the crisis caused by Western unilateralism. Even after Washington’s withdrawal, Iran continued its cooperation with IAEA in good faith. Only when all diplomatic pathways were exhausted did we begin a phased, reversible response, fully in line with our rights under Paragraph 26 of the JCPOA.

Let me emphasize: Iran has not violated the JCPOA. It is those who abandoned their commitments, first and foremost the United States, who bear full responsibility for the current situation.

Yet today, we see an effort to repackage the same failed strategy of 2020, when the United States attempted to misuse this Council for its unilateral objectives. That attempt failed then, and it will fail again now. Repeating a failed approach will not yield a different result.

Madam President,

Iran’s nuclear activities are entirely peaceful. We have not breached the JCPOA. We have not violated the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). We have not deviated from our Safeguards commitments. Those who claim otherwise are distorting reality to serve their own political narratives.

Let us be clear about the legal framework: The NPT imposes no limits on Iran’s level of uranium enrichment. This is an undisputed fact. The only restrictions that ever existed were within the JCPOA, an agreement that the United States deliberately sabotaged.

Even today, despite the suspension of certain JCPOA provisions, Iran’s nuclear program remains under continuous IAEA monitoring. In fact, by the agency’s own admission, Iran’s nuclear program is the most heavily inspected in the world. No other nation has subjected itself to such scrutiny. And yet, this Council is being dragged into a discussion that has no legal or technical basis.

Madam President,

It is particularly outrageous that the very country leading this charge, the United States, is the primary violator of Resolution 2231. Washington has openly declared, in its own official documents, that it seeks to weaponize the Security Council as part of its strategy to intensify economic warfare against Iran. This is a dangerous abuse of this body.

We call on all responsible members of the Council to reject this manipulation. The Security Council must not be exploited by those who openly defy its resolutions while demanding that others adhere to them. Resolution 2231 must be implemented as agreed, and it must expire on schedule, as mandated by the text.

Madam President,

Iran remains committed to its obligations under the NPT and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement. However, we firmly reject the politicization of technical issues. Certain states have sought to pressure the IAEA into taking politically motivated positions, this is unacceptable. The agency’s independence must be safeguarded against political coercion.

Let me be unequivocal: Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful, and it will remain so. We have no intention of changing our defensive doctrine. We categorically reject Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs), including nuclear weapons. These weapons are criminal, inhumane, and a real threat to global security.

However, our commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy is firm and unwavering. No country, no matter how powerful, can deprive Iran of its inalienable right to peaceful nuclear technology.

At the same time, Iran has always believed in negotiation and diplomacy as the only viable path to resolving concerns about sanctions and nuclear issues. We remain committed to this principle. But what is truly regrettable is the continued reliance on threats, coercion, and economic pressure to force Iran into submission.

As part of Iran’s commitment to diplomacy, Iran is engaged in negotiations with the three European countries. The fourth round of these talks was held in Geneva on 25 February. The parties exchanged views on nuclear issues and sanctions relief, reaffirming their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution. It was agreed that the talks would continue.

At the same time, Iran remains in constant consultation and dialogue with other key JCPOA members, namely Russia and China. A trilateral meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, and China is scheduled to take place in Beijing on March 14.

Let me be clear: Iran will not negotiate under pressure. We will not surrender to threats. We will not accept dictates. Any attempt to coerce Iran into an unjust agreement will fail. Diplomacy must be conducted on the basis of mutual respect, not extortion.

Madam President, Members of the Council,

The responsibility for the current situation lies squarely with those who violated the JCPOA and Resolution 2231. If there is to be any path forward, it must begin with accountability, accountability for those who abandoned their commitments, accountability for those who imposed illegal sanctions in violation of Resolution 2231, and accountability for those who have repeatedly undermined diplomacy.

Iran will continue to defend its rights. We will continue to stand firm against coercion. And we will continue to demand that this Council uphold the very principles it was created to protect.

Thank you.