Iran proposes ‘new idea’ to resolve issues with IAEA: Foreign minister

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, announced that Tehran has proposed a “new idea” to address ongoing issues with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The proposal is currently under review, Araghchi revealed in an interview with the Iranian newspaper Iran.

He emphasized Iran’s commitment to constructive engagement, guided by principles of “dignity, wisdom, and expediency,” noting that indirect talks with European countries and cooperation with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi are ongoing.

Regarding US sanctions, Araghchi stated that negotiating under maximum pressure would place Iran at a disadvantage. “We must prove that pressure is ineffective before engaging in equal negotiations,” he said.

“We have plans and initiatives, even for potential nuclear negotiations,” he added.

The foreign minister reiterated the importance of European mediation in reviving the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), while maintaining consultations with Russia and China. However, he stressed that the US must lift sanctions before direct talks can resume.

Araghchi also mentioned the concept of “limiting enmity,” advocating for indirect dialogue to reduce tensions, such as through the Muscat channel.

