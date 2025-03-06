Iran warns against undermining cooperation with IAEA

In response to the latest reports by the IAEA Director General, Iran reaffirmed that it has voluntarily and cooperatively provided all necessary information, supporting documents, and requested access. The mission underscored that Iran has fully adhered to its obligations, including the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (INFCIRC/214), ensuring that the IAEA can effectively conduct its verification activities in the country, including monitoring and surveillance of nuclear materials and activities.

The statement criticized the reports for containing numerous shortcomings, asserting that they fail to fully reflect the level of Iran’s cooperation and the progress made in the interim periods.

It also pointed out that a biased approach has been adopted in the reports, lacking objective and professional assessments.

Iran reiterated that all its nuclear materials and activities have been fully declared to the IAEA and have undergone rigorous verification processes. While Iran is not obligated to respond to questions based on fabricated and unreliable documents, it has nonetheless voluntarily provided the necessary information, supporting documents, and access requests to maintain its cooperative engagement with the agency, it added.