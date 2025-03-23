Iran’s nuclear spokesperson: No country faces more IAEA oversight than Iran

Speaking to FARS news agency, Behrouz Kamalvandi emphasized Iran’s commitment to its rights and expressed hope that Western nations have learned that pressure on Iran is counterproductive.

“The Iranian nation has endured immense pressure throughout history and has always emerged victorious,” Kamalvandi said. “We are confident that we will overcome current challenges and achieve success.”

Kamalvandi highlighted Iran’s scientific and technological achievements las year, including hosting an international nuclear science and technology conference in Isfahan, which impressed IAEA officials.

He noted that Iran began the year with 160 significant accomplishments in its nuclear program, showcasing advancements in reactor and power plant construction.

Despite Iran’s transparent nuclear activities, Kamalvandi criticized the unfair media campaigns and accusations against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

He also stressed that Iran remains committed to its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear accord, provided its rights are respected.

The spokesperson pointed out Iran continues to strengthen its international relations, particularly with China and Russia, while advancing its nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.