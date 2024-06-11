Iran rejects US-French joint roadmap as politically-motivated

In a statement on Monday, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron released the “unfounded and politically-motivated” roadmap in continuation of their failed policies.

“As we have repeatedly announced, the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to technical cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within the framework of international rights and obligations and based on the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Safeguards Agreement,” he said.

The official reiterated Iran’s “undeniable” role in establishing and strengthening regional and international stability and security and fighting terrorist groups.

The spokesman also reaffirmed Iran’s principled stance on the need to solve disputes between the two sides involved in the Ukrainian conflict through political channels.

Kanaani added it is ridiculous that the supporters of the child-killing Israeli regime and those who repressed university students protesting its war crimes against the people of Palestine allow themselves to lecture others on morals and human rights.

He recommended the French president not pursue the hostile policies of the US government against Iran.

In their joint roadmap released on Saturday, Biden and Macron claimed Iran is transferring military materials and components to Russia to be used against Ukraine. The two presidents accused Iran of destabilizing role in the region.

They reaffirmed their determination to increase pressure on Iran to curb its “destabilizing” regional activities, nuclear escalation and missile proliferation, halt its support to Russia’s “war of aggression against Ukraine,” secure its full cooperation with the IAEA, and pave the way for a future negotiated solution that ensures its nuclear program is exclusively peaceful.

Iran has repeatedly rejected accusations that it has supplied weapons to Russia for direct use in the war in Ukraine. It has also discarded allegations of supplying weapons to anti-Israeli and anti-US groups in the region.