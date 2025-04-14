IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign PolicyNuclear

Iran: IAEA chief to visit Tehran for scheduled meetings this week

By IFP Editorial Staff
Rafael Grossi

Iran's Foreign Ministry has announced that the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is expected to visit Tehran this week.

In his weekly press briefing, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei said the visit, which had been planned well in advance, is part of the ongoing framework of routine cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

The trip is unrelated to the recent indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States held in Muscat, according to Baqaei.

He emphasized that Iran’s primary objective in the talks remains the complete removal of ‘unjust and illegal sanctions’ imposed on the Iranian people, as a central and non-negotiable demand.

The spokesperson also addressed speculation on the location of the next round of indirect talks with the US, hinting that it will take place outside of Oman. He assured that while the location may change, the format and framework of indirect negotiations through Oman’s mediation will remain consistent.

Baqaei further criticized contradictory statements from American officials regarding Tehran’s approach to the negotiations, accusing them of maintaining an inconsistent and counterproductive stance.

He stated that such contradictions must be resolved for meaningful progress to occur.

