Russia and Ukraine to hold direct talks in Ankara: CNN Turk

Delegations from the two countries will meet to discuss security in the Black Sea, the outlet said in an article on Sunday.

The meetings will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Turkish Naval Forces headquarters in Ankara, according to sources.

During talks between Russian and US experts in Riyadh in late March, it was agreed to move towards reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which according to the Kremlin, should include the removal of Western restrictions against the Russian Agricultural Bank and other financial institutions involved in the international sale of food and fertilizers.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, originally brokered in July 2022 by the UN and Türkiye, envisioned the safe passage of Ukrainian agricultural products in exchange for the US and EU lifting its restrictions on Russian grain and fertilizer exports. Moscow withdrew from the deal a year later, citing the West’s failure to uphold its obligations.

US President Donald Trump confirmed last month that his administration is considering lifting some curbs on Moscow in order to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative, saying that “there are about five or six conditions. We are looking at all of them.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ruled out relaxing EU restrictions on Moscow, insisting they should “remain in effect until a just and lasting peace is established in Ukraine.”