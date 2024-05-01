Iran Leader: Gaza first issue of world

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a Wednesday meeting with a group of Iranian teachers, on the Teachers’ Day, citing the growing protest rallies in US universities and many European cities in support of Palestinians amid the months-long Israeli carnage against Gazans.

“Today, I read in the news that a few more universities have joined (the demonstrations) in Australia, in Europe, and many European countries. It means nations are sensitive to the issue of Gaza,” the Leader said, calling on the world to continue to pile pressure on the Israeli regime.

He said that the Israeli regime and its Western supporters cannot change the public opinion in the world.

The Leader denounced the US and Europe for backing the Israeli regime in its genocidal campaign since October 7 last year that has left nearly 35,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip dead and almost the entire besieged territory in ruins.

Meanwhile, he downplayed US attempts to push normalization of ties between Israel and Arab states forward, saying it cannot solve the issues in West Asia.

Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated, “America’s behavior in the Gaza issue proved the righteousness of Iran’s stance in distrusting the US.”

The Leader said Palestine must return to its real owners.