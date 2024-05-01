IRGC cmdr.: Iran used 20% of what prepared to respond to bombing of embassy by Israel

General Mohammad Reza Hajizadeh added that for the very 20 percent, there was a weird deployment on part of Iran’s adversaries and the US, which has previously claimed it would not intervene, but they did so and stood by the Zionist regime.

Operation True Promise was in response to the Zionist regime’s bombing of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus on April 1 that killed seven Iranian military advisors.

During the operation, Iran fired 300 drones and projectiles including cruise and ballistic missiles at the Zionist regime.

This was seen as a turning point in the history of tensions between the Zionist regime and Iran.