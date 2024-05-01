Wednesday, May 1, 2024
IRGC cmdr.: Iran used 20% of what prepared to respond to bombing of embassy by Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff
Amirali Hajizadeh

The aerospace commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) says during the recent Operation True Promise against Israel, the Islamic Republic only used 20 percent of what it had prepared in order to take action against the Zionist regime.

General Mohammad Reza Hajizadeh added that for the very 20 percent, there was a weird deployment on part of Iran’s adversaries and the US, which has previously claimed it would not intervene, but they did so and stood by the Zionist regime.

Operation True Promise was in response to the Zionist regime’s bombing of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus on April 1 that killed seven Iranian military advisors.

During the operation, Iran fired 300 drones and projectiles including cruise and ballistic missiles at the Zionist regime.

This was seen as a turning point in the history of tensions between the Zionist regime and Iran.

