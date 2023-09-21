Main defendant in Iran’s Shah Cheragh terror attack case sentenced to death

“Defendant number one in the case on the attack on pilgrims of the Shah Cheragh holy shrine, Rahmatollah Nourozov alias Mostafa Aslamyar, a national of Tajikistan, who had launched an armed attack on the shrine on August 13 (2023), was charged with Moharebeh (waging war against God), rebellion and collusion against the country’s national security,” said the head of the Justice Department of southern Fars Province.

The defendant was handed down a death sentence after being found guilty of the charges, added the department.

“After investigations were conducted, a writ of summons was issued [to the defendant] to attend the court hearing, and an indictment was issued at the Public and Islamic Revolution Prosecutor’s Office of Shiraz, and after 20 hours of trial were held, … he was sentenced to death, twice,” the Justice Department explained.

Probes and the convict’s own confessions revealed that he had been acting in cahoots with the ISIS terrorist group and used a firearm to trigger panic, as a result of which two people were killed and 7 wounded.