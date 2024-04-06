Saturday, April 6, 2024
type here...
Media WireLocal

Iran Leader pardons, commutes sentences of over 2,000 inmates

By IFP Media Wire
Ayatollah Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has pardoned or commuted the sentences of more than 2,000 Iranian prisoners to mark the main Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, signaling the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Ayatollah Khamenei pardoned or commuted the sentences of 2,127 prisoners to mark next week’s Eid al-Fitr celebrations as well as the traditional Iranian Nowruz, the Iranian New Year celebrating the advent of the Spring.

The decision came as the Leader agreed to a request by Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei to suspend or mitigate the sentences of the inmates deemed eligible for parole or reduction of prison sentence.

The prisoners who were granted clemency included inmates convicted by the country’s public and Islamic Revolution courts, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces, and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

Ayatollah Khamenei regularly issues such decrees on special occasions.

Article 110 of the Constitution Law gives the Supreme Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of prisoners upon the request of the Chief of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to all types of prisoners, including those who have been sentenced for their role in armed struggle against the country, armed or organized drug trafficking, rape, armed robbery, arms smuggling, abduction, bribery, and embezzlement.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks