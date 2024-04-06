Iran Leader pardons, commutes sentences of over 2,000 inmates

Ayatollah Khamenei pardoned or commuted the sentences of 2,127 prisoners to mark next week’s Eid al-Fitr celebrations as well as the traditional Iranian Nowruz, the Iranian New Year celebrating the advent of the Spring.

The decision came as the Leader agreed to a request by Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei to suspend or mitigate the sentences of the inmates deemed eligible for parole or reduction of prison sentence.

The prisoners who were granted clemency included inmates convicted by the country’s public and Islamic Revolution courts, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces, and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

Ayatollah Khamenei regularly issues such decrees on special occasions.

Article 110 of the Constitution Law gives the Supreme Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of prisoners upon the request of the Chief of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to all types of prisoners, including those who have been sentenced for their role in armed struggle against the country, armed or organized drug trafficking, rape, armed robbery, arms smuggling, abduction, bribery, and embezzlement.