Iran’s Leader: West moral, political failures major world issue

In a message addressed to the Union of the Islamic Students Associations in Europe and America, the Leader hailed the students’ deep-rooted and reputable union and termed the continuation of their activities as a promising phenomenon.

“This collective presence – in its own capacity – can play a role in the current complex issues of the world. The ability to have an impact on major issues depends more on the motivation, faith, and confidence of the activists involved, than on their numbers or how well-equipped they are and this valuable asset, praise God, is present and evident in you, the faithful and Revolutionary Iranian youth,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

The Leader noted that students are already familiar with important global issues and the world’s fresh and old wounds, the most recent of which is the unprecedented tragedy in Gaza.

“The most prominent is the moral, political, and social failures of the West, its politicians, and Western civilization. The most instructive is the inability of liberal democracy to establish freedom of expression and their fatal neglect of the issue of economic and social justice,” Ayatollah Khamenei stressed.

The Leader also referred to the widespread pro-Palestinian protests, especially among students in the United States and Europe, as an important current issue.

“The West Asia region and our beloved country also face numerous small and large issues.”

“All of these are grounds for thought, work, and initiative for a blessed organization like your union. I pray for your success from the Almighty and Wise God,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.