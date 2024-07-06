Iran Leader hails successful presidential election

In a message on Saturday following the approval of the final results which declared Pezeshkian as the next president, Ayatollah Khamenei said people’s participation in the polls, despite calls for sanctions, was “brilliant and unforgettable.”

The Leader said, “This great move in confronting the artificial uproar of boycotting the elections, which the enemies of the Iranian nation had launched to induce despair and deadlock, is brilliant and unforgettable.”

Ayatollah Khamenei praised the late president Raisi for his efforts during his tenure, and called on president-elect Pezeshkian to use the country’s capacities in order to create comfort for people and bring about progress for the nation.

He added the candidates and all those who worked hard for weeks for the victory of their favotire candidates share the honor and reward.

Over 30.5 million people went to polls in the runoff election across Iran on Friday. Pezeshkian got over 16.3 million of the votes and was propelled to the presidency in a tight race against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.