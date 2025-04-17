Iran rejects UK’s ‘unfounded’ allegations

In a statement released on Wednesday night, Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the recent accusations made by the UK foreign secretary against Iran, slamming the allegations as unfounded and unjust.

He emphasized that attributing the actions of certain groups to the Islamic Republic of Iran is a clear act of deflection, intended to cover up the UK’s own destabilizing activities, particularly in West Asia, the ministry’s website reported.

“Making such claims against Iran reflects a misguided policy that the UK government has, in recent years, become somewhat addicted to,” Baqaei added.

“Despite the Islamic Republic of Iran’s repeated calls for the UK to provide evidence supporting these allegations, the British regime has offered nothing but the repetition of baseless claims,” the spokesman stated.

He said that the UK government’s policy of “making accusations and allegations” toward Iran will bring nothing but discredit to itself.

“The UK regime must understand that pursuing a policy of unfounded accusations and allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran will deepen distrust and further disrupt diplomatic relations –for which the UK will bear full responsibility,” the spokesman warned.

His statement came after the British government on Monday sanctioned what it said was a Swedish-based criminal network that has allegedly carried out attacks on behalf of Iran against Israeli targets.

“The UK has targeted this criminal network and its leader, Rawa Majid, due to their involvement in violence against Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe on behalf of the Iranian regime. The UK will not tolerate these threats,” UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy claimed in a statement.