Ayatollah Khamenei meets Iran’s Pezeshkian, wishes him success

Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday congratulated Pezeshkian on his success in obtaining the majority of the votes.

The Leader also hailed the increased participation of Iranians in the runoff vote.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed hope that the president-elect will take steps toward Iran’s progress and development by taking advantage of the nation’s abilities.

The Leader also wished success for Pezeshkian and made necessary recommendations.

Pezeshkian on Friday won Iran’s runoff presidential vote.

The veteran parliamentarian received more than 16 million votes (about 53.6 percent) against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million (about 44.3 percent) out of over 30 million votes cast, with the voter turnout standing at about 50 percent.