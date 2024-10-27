Featured NewsForeign PolicySecurityIFP ExclusiveMiddle East

Leader: Iranian officials to determine how best to respond to Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, in his first comments since Israeli aggression on Iran in the early hours of Saturday, said Iranian officials will decide how best to retaliate the strikes.

In a meeting with the families of “Martyrs of Security”, in Tehran on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Israel made a miscalculation, and it must understand the will of the Iranian people.

The Leader, however, said Israel’s operation on Iranian military sites, “should neither be downplayed nor exaggerated.”

Ayatollah Khamenei added Israel “should understand the strength, will and initiative of the Iranian nation.”

“How to convey this power and resolve of the Iranian nation to the Zionist regime is for our officials to determine, and what is in the best interest of the nation and the country should be done,” he noted.

Iranian officials said Israel’s air attacks against Iranian military targets caused limited damage but left four army officers killed.

Calls are growing from various factions inside Iran that Israel’s aggression should be harshly responded.

