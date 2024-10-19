Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Hamas is alive, to remain alive’

In a message to Muslim nations and youth, Ayatollah Khamenei called martyr Sinwar a distinguished figure of resistance, who stood firm against a ruthless and aggressive enemy, delivering it a strategic blow with prudence.

He highlighted the unprecedented impact of the October 7, 2023, operation in the region left by martyr Sinwar, saying he was martyred with honor and dignity.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Sinwar’s loss is painful for the Resistance Front, but emphasized that the Front will not be halted, just as it was not after the martyrdom of other prominent figures such as Sheikh Ahmad Yassin, Fathi Shaqaqi, Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi, and Esmail Haniyeh.

Extending his congratulations on Sinwar’s martyrdom to his family, comrades, and all who fight for the divine cause, Ayatollah Khamenei also expressed his condolences for the loss.

The Leader reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic remains steadfast in its support for the sincere fighters and mujahids.