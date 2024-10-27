IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

FM: Israel's attacks against Iran to further destabilize West Asia

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in a letter to the UN chief and Security Council, warned that Israeli airstrikes on Iran could further destabilize the region amid the regime's military campaign against Gaza and Lebanon.

Following the aggressive attack by the Zionist regime on certain military sites within Iran, Araghchi sent a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council, requesting an urgent UN Security Council meeting to take a firm stance in condemning this aggression.

In his letter, Araghchi strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s act as a blatant violation of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a breach of the principles of international law, including Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force.

The letter emphasizes that this act of aggression, in line with the genocide in Gaza and warmongering in Lebanon, poses a serious threat to international peace and security and leads to further destabilization in the region.

In part of the letter, the Foreign Minister states: “Although the majority of the projectiles were intercepted by Iran’s defense systems, the Zionist regime’s aggressive act caused damage to the targeted sites and, more importantly, resulted in the martyrdom of four members of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Armed Forces.”

Araghchi further emphasized in his letter that, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and within the framework of international law, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right to respond to this criminal act of aggression.

