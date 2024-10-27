Ex-Iranian FM raps U.S.-Israel alliance, predicts middle east military dynamics

He suggested that America seeks to entrench its presence in the region through Israel, with some even regarding Israel as “America’s 51st state.”

Salehi noted that a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza hinges on Hamas’s resilience. “If Hamas endures these extreme conditions, Israel may reach its limit sooner,” he asserted, adding that the people of Gaza have little left to lose.

Looking ahead to potential military conflicts, Salehi predicted that, based on U.S. experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan, any regional war would likely play out more in maritime theaters than in air or land combat.

He explained that the U.S. avoids a wider conflict, as the consequences are unclear, Middle East stability would be unpredictable, and rivals China and Russia could exploit the situation.

Salehi emphasized that Iran’s deterrent capabilities remain potent, which could dissuade Israel from undertaking severe actions. Despite significant challenges, Hezbollah and Hamas still demonstrate resilience, with Salehi honoring martyrs like Yahya Sinwar, whom he described as a global symbol of resistance.

Iran, he concluded, must prepare for the worst-case scenario.