IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iranian civilian killed in Israel air strike on Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

It has now been confirmed that a civilian was killed following the Saturday's attack by Israeli regime on the outskirts of capital Tehran.

A farewell ceremony for the martyr, Allahverdi Rahimpour, was held this Sunday in Tehran.
Rahimpour, originally from West Azerbaijan Province, lived in Nasim Shahr, Tehran Province, where his funeral will take place.

The Iranian Army’s Public Relations Office clarified that the recent attack claimed the lives of four military personnel, and this number has not increased.

The civilian martyr Rahimpour was not an army employee.

The Israeli regime’s assault was conducted against some military sites in the early hours of October 25, in the Iranian provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks