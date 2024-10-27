Iranian civilian killed in Israel air strike on Iran

A farewell ceremony for the martyr, Allahverdi Rahimpour, was held this Sunday in Tehran.

Rahimpour, originally from West Azerbaijan Province, lived in Nasim Shahr, Tehran Province, where his funeral will take place.

The Iranian Army’s Public Relations Office clarified that the recent attack claimed the lives of four military personnel, and this number has not increased.

The civilian martyr Rahimpour was not an army employee.

The Israeli regime’s assault was conducted against some military sites in the early hours of October 25, in the Iranian provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam.