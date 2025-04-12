Iranian vice president: Economist Tayebnia top candidate for vacant economy minister position

Ghaem-Panah said on Saturday that the proposal was made to President Pezeshkian after extensive expert reviews and consultations to fill in the post left vacant after the Iranian Parliament dismissed former minister, Abdolnaser Hemmati, in early March.

Tayebnia previously served as economy minister from 2013 to 2017 and has been a tenured professor of Economics.

Ghaem-Panah stated that Tayebnia was selected due to his expertise, experience, and successful track record in the position.

While Tayebnia is the top candidate, the final decision rests with President Pezeshkian, who has emphasized appointing a qualified and experienced minister capable of improving Iran’s economic situation amid the plummeting national currency value.

Hemmati was given a vote of no-confidence due to his failure to rein in the runaway inflation, which he blamed on Western sanctions and the legacy of the former administration.

During his previous term, Tayebnia managed Iran’s economy during challenging times of international sanctions. His potential return suggests the government may continue similar economic policies to address current challenges like inflation and fiscal reforms.