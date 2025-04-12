Indirect Iran-US talks in Oman in a nutshell

The Iranian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, while the US side is represented by Steve Witkoff, the US Special Envoy for the Middle East.

The discussions will take place in separate rooms, with communication likely occurring through written exchanges. The exact location of the talks has not been officially announced.

These negotiations follow a recent letter from US President Donald Trump that proposed direct nuclear talks. Iran declined the offer for direct talks but agreed to indirect discussions.

Araghchi stated that the format of the talks (direct or indirect) is less important than whether they produce results. He emphasized that Iran is serious about reaching an agreement but will not accept threats. He asserted Iran wants to focus only on nuclear issues and seeks a “win-win” outcome.

The talks face significant challenges, with analysts noting they are more difficult than the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) negotiations.

The US appears to want a “better deal” than the JCPOA, which Trump called a “horrible, one-sided agreement” before withdrawing the US from it in 2018.

Iran’s main goal is the removal of sanctions. Araghchi said this is achievable if the US shows real willingness to negotiate.