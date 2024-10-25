Ayatollah Khamenei: Hezbollah Alive, thriving, strongest defender of Lebanon

In a message of condolence over the martyrdom of Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, the Leader said, “As always, the Islamic Republic will continue to support the mujahideen of Quds and those resisting the usurping criminal gang’s occupation of Palestine.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said Sayyed Hashem Safieddine was one of the most eminent figures of Hezbollah, adding with the planning and courage of leaders like him, Hezbollah was able to protect Lebanon once again from the danger of being broken up and collapsing by neutralizing the threat of the usurping Zionist regime

Ayatollah Khamenei added today, Hezbollah remains the strongest defender of Lebanon and the firmest shield in the face of the avarice of the Zionist regime, which has long sought to break up Lebanon.

Hezbollah has recently confirmed that Hashem Safieddine, one of its leading figures who was widely expected to succeed Sayyed Hassan Narallah as the secretary general of the movement, was killed in an Israeli air strike on southern Beirut, Lebanon.