Lebanese army confirms a soldier among those killed in Israeli attack

Israel has kept up regular strikes on Lebanon, usually saying it is targeting Hezbollah, despite a November 2024 ceasefire that sought to end more than a year of hostilities with the group, which it accuses of rearming.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that Monday’s strike on a vehicle was carried out by an Israeli drone around 10 kilometres (six miles) from the southern coastal city of Sidon and “killed three people who were inside”.

The Lebanese army said on Tuesday that Sergeant Major Ali Abdullah had been killed the previous day “in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a car he was in” near the city of Sidon.

The Israeli army claimed it had killed three Hezbollah operatives in the strike, adding in a statement on Tuesday that “one of the terrorists eliminated during the strike simultaneously served in the Lebanese intelligence unit”.

A Lebanese army official told AFP it was “not true” that the soldier was a Hezbollah member, calling Israel’s claim “a pretext” to justify the attack.

Under heavy US pressure and amid fears of expanded Israeli raids, Lebanon has committed to disarming Hezbollah, starting with the south.

The Lebanese army plans to complete the group’s disarmament south of the Litani River — about 30 kilometres from the border with Israel — by year’s end.

The latest strike came after Lebanese and Israeli civilian representatives on Friday took part in a meeting of the ceasefire monitoring committee for a second time, after holding their first direct talks in decades earlier this month.

The committee comprises representatives from Lebanon, Israel, the United States, France and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

More than 340 people have been killed by Israeli fire in Lebanon since the ceasefire, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry reports.