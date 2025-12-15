3 killed in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

The Health Ministry said in a statement that an Israeli strike targeted a motorcycle in the town of Yater in the Bint Jbeil district, killing one person and wounding another.

Another person was killed when an Israeli drone hit a car in the town of Jouaiya in Tyre, the ministry added.

The state news agency NNA reported that an Israeli drone struck a vehicle between the towns of Safad El-Battikh and Baraachit in the Nabatieh governorate, leaving one person dead.

The Israeli army claimed that its forces killed two Hezbollah members in separate attacks in Yater and Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.

The army announced it carried out a third strike around midday targeting an additional Hezbollah member, adding that the results of that attack were “being examined.”

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli statement.

The attacks came amid reports that Lebanon had received warnings from Arab and international parties on Israeli preparations to launch a large-scale offensive in Lebanon.

A ceasefire was reached between Tel Aviv and Beirut last year after more than a year of attacks against the backdrop of the war in the Gaza Strip. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others were injured.

The Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January under the ceasefire, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.