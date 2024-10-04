Iran Leader: US, allies prioritizing Israel’s security to control region’s resources

Addressing a massive crowd of worshippers in Tehran’s Mosalla grand prayers site, Ayatollah Khamenei noted the US pushes the strategy to ensure the existence of Israel and the dependency of the entire region on the occupying regime.

The Iranian leader condemned the Zionist regime as a ‘rootless, artificial, and unstable entity’ that survives only through US support, which he predicted would not last long.

He stated, “Even the Zionist criminals themselves have come to realize that they will never defeat Hamas and Hezbollah.”

Drawing parallels to the early 1980s in Iran, when numerous prominent figures were assassinated, the Leader highlighted the resilience of the Lebanese and Palestinian people, stating that the martyrdoms and spilled blood would only strengthen their movements.

Ayatollah Khamenei praised the resistance in Gaza, asserting that their steadfastness against all forms of evils had earned the admiration of all free people of the world.

The Leader singled out the Zionist regime and foreign interference as the main causes of war, insecurity, and backwardness in the region, but said that regional governments are capable of establishing peace and stability through concerted efforts of both the nations and states.

He stated that the year-long resistance in Gaza and Lebanon, along with the operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israel, forced the Zionist regime into a defensive position reminiscent of its early years.