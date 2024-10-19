Sinwar’s picture with Ayatollah Khamenei released

The picture shows Sinwar apparently on a trip to Iran on February 12, 2012, accompanying a Palestinian delegation headed by Hamas’ former political head Ismail Haniyeh, who was also assassinated in an Israeli strike in the Iranian capital Tehran on July 31.

In a video footage also released from the meeting, a passionate Haniyeh is seen introducing Sinwar as an outstanding commander of the resistance movement to Ayatollah Khamenei.

Sinwar, known for his unrelenting strategies on the battlefield against Israel and the mastermind of the resistance movements’ Oct. 7 operation against Israel, was targeted in a strike near the Rafah border crossing in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Iran’s Leader issued a message on his assassination, saying Hamas is alive and will remain so, despite the martyrdom of the prominent figures of the Resistance Front.