At least 6 killed, dozens injured in ramming attack near Tel Aviv

According to a statement by Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency response service, the operation was carried out on Sunday morning.

“At 10:08 a.m. (0808 GMT), a report was received… of a truck hitting a bus stop on Aharon Yariv Boulevard in Ramat Hasharon… Paramedics are currently providing medical treatment on-site to dozens of casualties,” the statement said.

Magen David Adom added that it had taken at least 35 settlers to hospitals following the incident.

They included six in serious condition, five in moderate condition, 20 who were lightly hurt, and another four suffering acute anxiety, MDA noted.

Police say that numerous officers are heading to the scene, and further details, including the motive, are under investigation.

According to the police’s initial probe, a bus had stopped at the station outside the Glilot Base to drop off passengers. At the same time, a truck rammed into the stop and the people there.

Police add that the truck driver who rammed into people at the bus stop was shot and “neutralized” by armed civilians in the area.

Israeli media identified the suspected perpetrator as Rami Nasrallah Natour, an Israeli citizen from the city of Kalansua in central Israel.

Israel has faced sporadic attacks since launching its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, following the 7 October Hamas attack in southern Israel that left approximately 1,200 dead.