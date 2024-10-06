Ayatollah Khamenei awards IRGC top commander with Fath Medal following missile attacks on Israel

This honor was bestowed in recognition of the successful execution of the Operation True Promise which saw extensive missile attacks on Israel.

The Fath (which means Conquest in Persian) Medal symbolizes the victorious operations of Islamic warriors and the commanders of these missions.

On Tuesday, the IRGC fired some 200 missiles at the Israeli regime’s security and military bases in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC top general Abbas Nilforushan in Beirut as well as the regime’s assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the former Hamas leader in Tehran on July 31.

It was Iran’s second direct attack on the Israeli regime in six months, after a missile and drone assault in April in retaliation for a deadly strike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus, which Tehran blamed on the regime.