White House says Iran talks positive, constructive

The “direct communication” between President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was “very positive and constructive,” the White House said in a statement.

Witkoff “emphasized to Araghchi that he had instructions from President Trump to resolve our two nations’ differences through dialogue and diplomacy, if that is possible,” the statement added, calling the talks a “step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome.”

The US statement thanked Oman for its mediating role in the talks, and noted that the US ambassador to Oman, Ana Escrogima, was also present.

The White House announced that the two sides plan meet again next Saturday.

In comments reported by Iranian media earlier today, Tehran similarly described the talks as “constructive” and shared the plans for more discussions next week.