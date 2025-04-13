Media WireAmericas

White House says Iran talks positive, constructive

By IFP Media Wire
White House

The White House called Saturday's negotiations between US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy and Iran’s foreign minister a step in the right direction,  confirming plans for follow-up talks next week.

The “direct communication” between President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was “very positive and constructive,” the White House said in a statement.

Witkoff “emphasized to Araghchi that he had instructions from President Trump to resolve our two nations’ differences through dialogue and diplomacy, if that is possible,” the statement added, calling the talks a “step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome.”

The US statement thanked Oman for its mediating role in the talks, and noted that the US ambassador to Oman, Ana Escrogima, was also present.

The White House announced that the two sides plan meet again next Saturday.

In comments reported by Iranian media earlier today, Tehran similarly described the talks as “constructive” and shared the plans for more discussions next week.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks