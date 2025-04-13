Negotiations with Iran “going OK”: Trump

“I think they’re going OK,” Trump said Saturday while en route to a UFC fight in Miami.

“Nothing matters until you get it done. So, I don’t like talking about it. But it’s going OK. The Iran situation is going pretty good, I think,” he added.

US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff “conducted talks today in Muscat with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, which were hosted by Omani Foreign Minister Said Badr,” the White House announced in a statement earlier Saturday, describing the discussions as “direct communication” and “very positive and constructive.”

Trump has warned that failure to reach an agreement could lead to potential military strikes on Iran. Tehran, in turn, has warned that any attack on it would drag the US into a broader Middle Eastern conflict.

Sources involved in the talks have told CNN that the Trump administration wants to move fast — and the two parties are expected to meet again for further discussion next Saturday.