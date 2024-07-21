IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign PolicyParliamentSecurityMiddle East

Iran Leader: Gaza is still foremost issue of Islamic world

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ayatollah Khamenei

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the issue of Gaza, nine months into the Israeli regime’s incessant aggression, continues to remain the number one issue of the Muslim world.

The Leader made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s new parliament members and President-Elect Massoud Pezeshkian on Sunday.

On Gaza, he said, “It is true that many people don’t have that initial passion after months, but the truth is that the same significance of the first days, even more, exists today.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also praised the resistance movements for “showing their power more day by day.”

“A massive military, political and economic establishment like the US is fighting with a resistance group behind the usurping Zionist regime, but they have failed to bring them down to their knees,” He said and further explained, “Since they cannot bring Hamas to its knees and they cannot bring the resistance to its knees, they take it out on people and drop bombs on them.”

The Leader added the issue is not over as people in the world are judging the Israeli regime. He advised the lawmakers not to remain silent in the face of the Israeli atrocities.

On domestic front, Ayatollah Khamenei called on the lawmakers to forge constructive interaction between the parliament and the newly elected president and his administration.

