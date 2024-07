The trio, hitherto known as the Sadr Highway Suspects, were charged with ‘causing unrest’ and ‘complicity in Moharebeh (waging war against God)’ for an armed robbery on the highway north of the Iranian capital Tehran.

The convicts on two bikes reportedly stopped a car on April 14 to steal money and valuables and fled the scene.

They were arrested a month later in a northern Iranian city and remanded in custody waiting for trial.

The verdict can be appealed in the Supreme Court.