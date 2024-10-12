IFP ExclusiveHuman RightsJudiciarySelected

Lawyer: Iran’s Supreme Court overturns death sentence for female labor activist

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Supreme Court of Iran has annulled the death sentence previously issued against labor activist Sharifeh Mohammadi, Shargh online website reported.

Amir Raeisian, Mohammadi’s lawyer, in an interview with Shargh highlighted the latest on his client’s case, saying, “After reviewing the case, the Supreme Court overturned the sentence against my client, Sharifeh Mohammadi, and referred the case for retrial to an equivalent branch.”

Mohammadreza Nazarinejad, Mohammadi’s other defense lawyer, also confirmed the overturning of her death sentence by the Supreme Court.

Mohammadi, a human rights defender and campaigner against the death penalty, has been advocating for women’s and labor rights in the northern Iranian city of Rasht, in Gilan province.

She was sentenced to death on July 4 on charges of propaganda against the government, acting against national security, and “rebellion,” due to  membership in an opposition ad seperatist group.

The ruling provoked significant reactions among human rights and labor activists.

A source close to Mohammadi’s family said that she had been a member of the Workers’ Association and had no connection with the Komala separatist group, the basis for the “rebellion” charge.

