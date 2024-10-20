Female Iranian journalists ordered to turn themselves in for prison sentence

The lawyer for Elaheh Mohammadi, 37, on Sunday denounced the decision by the judiciary to return his client to prison as a clear violation of the law and the Leader’s pardon directive.

Shahabuddin Mirlohi revealed in an interview with Hammihan news website that Mohammadi has been summoned to serve a five-year prison sentence and given only five days to turn herself in.

He emphasized that both charges against her, namely conspiracy against national security and propaganda against the government, were covered by the Leader’s amnesty in 2022.

Mirlohi called on the heads of the judiciary and the government to personally intervene to ensure the law is upheld and the case is closed.

He expressed disappointment that despite the president’s campaign promises and the Leader’s emphasis on unity and avoiding conflict, the judiciary’s recent actions suggest continued legal irregularities in this case.

Lawyers of the other Iranian journalist Niloufar Hamedi, 31, who has similarly been summoned for a five-year prison sentence, argue that her case should be closed according to the Leader’s pardon.

The head of Iran’s reformist front called for a halt to the journalists’ prison sentences.

Azar Mansouri took to X social media platform to censure the sentencing of the two journalists, writing, “Journalists who fulfill their professional duties should not be imprisoned.”

“We expect the government and judiciary to prevent the execution of the five-year prison sentences for #Niloufar_Hamedi and #Elaheh_Mohammadi,” she demanded.

The Iranian judiciary has yet to comment on these remarks.