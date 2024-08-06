Initial court ruling on Iranian singer Hajipour annulled

After Hajipour’s appeal to the decision of the initial court, the case was probed in the Court of Appeal of Mazandaran Province and it was decided that the ruling was “in contravention of the circumstances of the suspect and the society,” the media center reported.

The 27-year-old singer, who is known for his “Baraye” hit track, meaning “For” in Persian, in support of the 2022 anti-government protests in Iran, had been sentenced to over 8 years behind bars for ‘propagation against the establishment.’

In another update by the Judiciary Media Center, Iranian legal scholar and attorney Mohsen Borhani’s case has gone through the procedures at the court of appeal.

“The Court of Appeal has acquitted Borhani on some charges and found him guilty on others,” it reported without giving further details.

Borhani has received a jail sentence for his critical views, comments and legal reactions during the 2022 protests, which received media attention.