Judiciary: Death sentence for controversial Iranian singer Tataloo undergoing final appeal

Judiciary Spokesman Asghar Jahangir addressed the status of the high-profile case on Wednesday, responding to recent claims by the artist about his execution “within a month.”

The defendant was initially sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for ‘encouraging corruption’ and inviting underage girls to his residence in the Turkish city of Istanbul, along with an additional 5-year sentence for insulting Islamic sanctities, Jahangir stated, explaining that after the prosecutor’s appeal, the case was referred to the Supreme Court.

Upon re-examination of the case, judges found him guilty of insulting the Prophet and sentenced him to death. However, this verdict is not final.

Tataloo was arrested by Turkish police in December 2023 and handed over to Iranian authorities at the border.

Instagram also blocked Tataloo’s account after he posted content that was described as the promotion of child marriage.