Brother: Iranian political activist Abdollah Momeni released after Supreme Court overturns ruling

By IFP Editorial Staff
Evin Prison

Abdollah Momeni, a well-known Iranian political activist, has been released from prison following a Supreme Court decision that overturned his original sentence, says his brother.

In an interview with Shargh Daily, Fazlollah Momeni, Abdollah’s brother, confirmed the news of his release, explaining the legal developments that led to it.

According to Fazlollah, the charge against Abdollah carried a sentence of six months to one year in prison. However, the initial court failed to justify the maximum sentence imposed on him.

Following an appeal, the Supreme Court annulled the ruling and referred the case to another court of equal standing.

The brother said: “Unfortunately, the second court did not comply with the Supreme Court’s decision, prompting a further appeal.”

He went on to say: “This time, the case was sent to a third court, which upheld the Supreme Court’s view and issued a ruling for his release, considering the time he had already served.”

He added that the case is now officially closed.

