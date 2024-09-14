IFP ExclusiveJudiciary

Iranian minister says Judiciary to look into detained students 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simai Sarraf says the Iranian Judiciary has promised to form a working group to review the cases of students and university lecturers who got implicated following the September 2022 unrest in the country.

Simai Sarraf noted that the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology cannot intervene in the issue and it convinced the Judiciary to listen to its views.

He however said he cannot say for sure if the Judiciary will look into those cases again.

A number of students and university lecturers were arrested during the unrest and deadly riots that ensued the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman in police custody in September 2022.

The protesters blamed the police for her death, a charge authorities strongly deny.

